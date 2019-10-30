Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

North Palm Beach, FL – Farmer’s Table

Its debut date at the North Palm Beach Country Club is now “on target” for the first week of December, says a restaurant rep. The plan is for the sprawling restaurant to be open in time for the annual Holiday Boat Parade, she says. The parade happens Dec. 7. Farmer’s Table partners Joey Giannuzzi and Mitchell Robbins are expanding their Boca concept to meet the needs of the municipal club, which is undergoing a nearly $19 million rebuild. The concept includes a 260-seat restaurant and bar, a grab-and-go market and a 200-seat banquet space.

Bellevue, WA – Castilla

A New Spanish restaurant is set to open at Bellevue Square. According to Downtown Bellevue Network, Castillo will will also include a tapas bar. The new restaurant is owned by a husband and wife team that want to bring a new “approachable fine dining” experience to their guests backed by Chef Clara Gutierrez Carrol’s 20 years of cooking skills. Castillo is set to open in October 2019.

Austin, TX – Julie Myrtille Bakery

is opening her first full-on French bakery and daytime cafe in Govalle. The acclaimed team behind New American restaurant Emmer & Rye is opening a new downtown restaurant dedicated to live-fire cooking with Hestia. Butcher experts Salt & Time are also opening in the downtown area with a new cafe attached to Republic Square Park, full of sandwiches and bowls.

Charleston, SC – Spanglish Cocina + Bar

Spanglish Cocina + Bar will serve classic Cuban-American dishes like ropa vieja, ham croquettes, tostones with crispy pork, yuca fries, and empanadas.

Nashville, TN – Fat Kat Slim’s

1950s style diner Fat Kat Slim’s comes from the owners of Earnest Bar & Hideaway. Sliding into the former Pour House space at Division and 8th, the two-story restaurant and bar’s first floor will be sock hop-inspired, featuring a stocked jukebox. Upstairs will be an event space and private “hospitality industry-only” bar. Nostalgia will be a focus, and so will diners’ interaction with staff in character. Fat Kat Slim’s will serve a nostalgic comfort food menu (think meatloaf, patty melts, and cobbler) from chef Larry Carlile, also of Earnest Bar & Hideaway.

New Orleans, LA – Nagomi

Chef Kaz, a Tokyo native, gained a following while manning Shogun’s sushi bar, and later through his wildly popular omakase pop-ups around town. Now, along with his Shogun and pop-up partner-in-sushi Eli Ramos, chef Kaz will open his own sushi restaurant, Nagomi. While it will technically be omakase, the pair wants the 12-seat sushi bar to be approachable in both price and style, with meals starting at $45. Nagomi will have two seatings per night, and chef Kaz says he hopes to get direction from diners on what they’re seeking that night, whether it be straight sushi or fusion.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com