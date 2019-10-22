Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Charlottesville, VA – Kama

Diners may be momentarily perplexed by Kama’s tagline, “improvised Japanese cuisine.” But once they’re seated at the restaurant, on the ground floor of the Violet Crown cinema, the title will seem less important than what ends up on the plate: inventive cooking by chef Peter Robertson, whose yen for Asian food—in particular, Japanese—was nurtured by years of eating Eastern fare in Manhattan.

Houston, TX – Uchiko

1801 Post Oak, will open in 2021, according to CultureMap Houston. The sister restaurant to the much lauded Uchi, will also feature Japanese cuisine. While raw dishes are still a large part of the menu, there will be more cooked items like yakitori. This will make the second location for the concept, with the first Uchiko having opened in Austin in 2010.

Brooklyn, OH – Raising Cane’s

expected to open in November at 5180 Tiedman Road in Brooklyn. Then, in late January, a new Raising Cane’s will open at 21330 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River. Fried chicken is making a boom across Northeast Ohio. In the last month, three chicken restaurants have held their grand openings, including the Lakewood Raising Cane’s, The Crispy Chick on Cleveland’s east side and Hot Chicken Takeover at Westlake’s Crocker Park.

San Francisco, CA – Empress by Boon

The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will offer “modern Cantonese” cuisine focused on “the integrity of ingredients,” and featuring organic produce from the restaurant’s own farm in Gilroy. Dim sum is likely to be on the menu, and some elements of Empress of China’s decor will remain, including the original wooden pergola (set to become a new bar and lounge).

Miami, FL – DC Pie Co. by Lucali

Dominic Cavagnuolo, the man behind Lucali, is bringing his new counter-service eatery, DC PIE CO. by Lucali, to Miami in Brickell and South Beach this fall. Highlights of the new outposts include placing orders with table-side tablets, build-your-own pizza creations, and an adjacent spritz bar.

Minneapolis, MN – La Michoacana Purépecha

The purveyor of Mexican fruit-studded Popsicles known as paletas, is moving into the Midtown Global Market. The East Lake shop’s second location will bring to the market 50-plus flavors of homemade paletas, more than 30 flavors of ice cream, yogurt, aguas frescas, shakes, Mexican-style sweet corn, chicharrones and more. It’s expected to open the weekend of Oct. 26.

