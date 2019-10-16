Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

San Francisco, SF – Cafe De Casa

opening its third location in a matter of weeks. The Castro location is slated to be its first with a dinner menu, according to co-owner Thais Moreira. This is our biggest location. We want the space to be used by the community,” said Carter Bolick, Cafe De Casa’s creative director. She added that the interior was designed with a potential karaoke night in mind, and that she’s happy to see a Castro location opening because it connects her with her roots.

Minneapolis, MN – Black Walnut Bakery

3145 Hennepin Ave. South, Minneapolis – Baker Sarah Botcher is taking her cult-favorite wholesale baking business, known for its croissants, into a brick-and-mortar space. Opens Autumn 2019.

Sarasota, FL – Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

Another Tampa Bay restaurant is expanding to Sarasota-Manatee for the first time, as Louis Pappas Fresh Greek prepares to open in University Town Center. The counter-order, tableside-delivery restaurant is known for its Greek salad, pitas and sandwiches. Based in Tarpon Springs, Louis Pappas also has locations in Tampa, Clearwater and Lakeland.

Fresno, CA– Nina’s Bakery

still planning to open in its new location at Herndon and West avenues near The Market grocery store. This is the little Armenian bakery serving fresh-baked bread, baklava and goodies like lahmajoon (Armenian pizza).

Chandler, AZ – Jollibee

One of the most popular menu items is a spaghetti with hot dog slices and ground meet sauce sweetened with banana ketchup. Another popular item is Jollibee’s version of pancit palabok, a garlicky noodle dish with crushed chicharron, shrimp and slices of hard-boiled eggs.

Portsmouth, NH – Stalk

You soon will be able to eat down on the farm at Stalk, the farm-themed restaurant set to open by the end of this year. Taking over space from the old Dos Amigos Burritos, owners John Daniels and Nikki Nocella will create a casual dining experience in Dover like no other, The menu will feature such items as beef tartine, cream of leek and mushroom soup, pastrami short rib, monkfish cutlet, and crispy skin salmon.

