Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Lexington, SC – O’Hara’s Irish Pub

The name of this casual eatery doesn’t leave much room for doubt regarding the atmosphere, beverage and food offerings and owner Matt O’Hara is okay with that for a planned first quarter 2018 opening at 131 E. Main Street. Traditional fare such as fish and chips along with banger and mash will be offered.

Baton Rouge, LA – Marcello’s

Restaurateur Gene Todaro returns to town with a renewed vision of his classic Italian fare when this store opens at 4205 Perkins Road by March, 2018. The restaurant will be more casual and not an “Italian-forward” a menu offering other Mediterranean fare along with a full bar and a robust selection of wines.

Medford, MA – Tusk

Executive Chef Jay Murray is venturing out on his own with this casual and capricious concept to be located at 23 Riverside Avenue with a planned opening of January 2018. The menu will focus on small plates and shareable entrees with local craft beers, full wine list and craft cocktails as complements.

Boise, ID – Mad Mac

Some food service operators take their “show on the road” and then there’s the road warriors in food trucks who move to a brick-and-mortar footprint as when this family-friendly concept opens at 7709 W. Overland Road early December. Fans will find their favorite “Mac Bowls” and specialty crafted sodas.

Clovis, CA – Triangle Burgers Drive-In

People always want more of a “good thing” and their pleas will be answered as the fourth location of this “Mom & Pop” retro burger joint opens late 2017 at 200 W. Shaw Avenue. The casual eatery is known for their classic burgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. The usual drive-thru will be replaced by a patio.

Minneapolis, MN – Ramen Kazama

Partners Josh Floring and Mathew Kazama will bring their version of an Asian noodle shop to 15th. Avenue S. at Como Avenue East for a late December opening. Kazama was raised in Japan and it’s his palette that will project the authentic flavors of fresh ramen for their guests, price points are $9.50 to $14.

