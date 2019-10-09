Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Chicago, IL – Gaijin

plans to open Gaijin on November 11 and reservations are now available via Resy. The Japanese restaurant, 950 W. Lake Street, will specialize in savory Japanese pancakes stuffed with ingredients like pork belly, yakisoba, and octopus.

Boston, MA – Bianco & Sons Sausage

will open its first non-retail location within the so-called Hub Hall, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to customers. The menu will feature Bianco’s own meats, with dishes and family recipes carried on from founding family member Joseph Bianco Sr. by the third generation: Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III. Customers can look for menu items like Bianco sweet Italian sausage with grilled peppers and onions, among others.

West Palm Beach, FL – Sourbon Kitchen and Bar

Owner Natalia Vorobyeva calls it her “secret garden.” This downtown West Palm space is where she hopes to debut a stylish, contemporary American and European restaurant on Oct. 18. Vorobyeva dreamed up a place that would serve lunch, dinner, happy hour deals and craft cocktails and offer a menu that combines global inspiration with local ingredients. (Think variety in dishes, from light fare to comfort.)

Dallas, TX – Ebb & Flow

The owners of Trees and Bomb Factory are bringing another exciting addition to Deep Ellum *and* it’s open late. So if you’re trying to soak up that nightcap, you’re in luck. You can order sausage-spiked queso, Cubano egg rolls and turkey stroganoff until 2 AM.

Nashville, TN – Gracie’s Milkshake Bar

will bring over-the-top shakes and French fries to Charlotte Avenue this month, according to anonymous tipsters and the business’ Facebook page. The dessert destination from owner Gracie Tucker will open in the longtime owner Tamay Ozari’s L & L Marketplace near Sylvan Heights at 3814 Charlotte Avenue this October. Tucker says the shop will serve a selection of specialty milkshakes, floats, and fries.

Madison, WI – Migrants

The menu at Migrants will focus on tacos, and Villarreal will also offer rice and beans, and maybe tamales as a seasonal special. “We’re gonna keep it simple and fast.”The new space, which will seat about 40, doesn’t need much work, he said. He’s just doing some painting and clean up. He’s pulling out unnecessary equipment and adding a hood system in the kitchen.

