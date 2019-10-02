Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Brookline, MA – Gantetsu-Ya

Japanese street food has arrived in Brookline with the opening of Gantetsu-Ya, a small eatery inside the Coolidge Corner Arcade. Here you’ll find variations of savory Hiroshima-style okinomiyaki alongside fried takoyaki balls – pop in for a bite before heading over to sister restaurant Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

Chandler, AZ – AZ Wings

Chandler welcomed a new wing spot last month. The fantastic AZ Wings opened a location at the Santan Gateway South shopping plaza, so those near the intersection of the Loop 202 SanTan portion and State Route 87 can treat themselves to plump, dry-rub wings more often.

Detroit, MI – Brush Street Stadium Deli

Brush Street Stadium Deli replace the shuttered Visions clubstaurant in Brush Park. The restaurant opened in late-September serving Lousiana-style dishes including po’boys, catfish beignets, gumbo, and red beans and rice.

Memphis, TN – Kublai Khan Mongolian Stir Fry

The second Kublai Khan in the Memphis area opened on July 30 at 7733 Winchester Road. The other location is in Southaven. The menu focuses on Mongolian stir fry dishes and sushi. According to the manager, the restaurant is owned by the Chen family, who also own three area Red Fish Sushi Asian Bistro locations and the Kublia Khan in Southaven. The new restaurant is located in a free-standing building – once formerly a TGI Fridays.

Miamisburg, OH– Heavenly Divine Vegetarian Indian & Kosher Food

The Miami Valley has its first kosher vegetarian restaurant that specializes in Indian dishes. Heavenly Divine Vegetarian Indian & Kosher Food is located at 9486 N. Springboro Pike (Ohio 741) in Miami Twp., which previously housed Persis Biryani Indian Grill. The restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu that includes Tandoori appetizers, curries, Indo-Chinese dishes, South Indian specialties such as Dosa and Uthappam, Chaat items, rice dishes and a variety of pastries.

Ridgewood, NY – Evil Twin Brewing

The cult brewer is finally establishing roots. Founded in 2010 as a nomadic brewery by Jeppe Jarnit- Bjergso, its first permanent location is slated to open this week in Ridgewood. The beers will be made in-house in small batches, with 20 drafts available at a time. The names offer in-jokes for New Yorkers, from an IPA called Your Apartment is So Small and You Would Probably Find Something Larger for Less Money Outside of the City, to an Imperial IPA dubbed Let’s Get Dinner in Times Square. The brewery will also have a retail shop selling cans and merch.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com