Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Medford, MA – El Tacuba Cocina & Tequila Bar

A long anticipated sit-down spot from the brothers behind Tenoch—the popular empire of quick-serve Mexican restaurants and food trucks—will finally land later this fall, Alvaro and Andres Sandoval are planning a menu of Veracruzana food, such as a white fish dish with tomatoes, capers and olives; a broad list of tequila and mezcal, and local craft beers. El Tacuba is headed for a space just around the corner from Tenoch in Medford Center.

Portland, OR – Bae’s Chicken

One of the city’s most prolific restaurateurs, Micah Camden is pivoting from his recent trend of vegan ice cream and heading back to fried chicken with Bae’s Chicken. He’ll be doing so with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh, and the pair will serve whole, broken down chicken with a variety of approaches, including skin-on fried chicken leg “nuggets,” fried wings on waffles, and sandwiches both grilled and fried. All of this will go down at the spacious former home of Ash Street Saloon.

Houston, TX – Mendocino Farms

This buzzy chain from California will open its second Houston-area outpost on October 3 at 1111-05 Uptown Park Boulevard in Uptown Park, per a press release. When it arrives, score salads, grain bowls, and sandwiches made with ingredients sourced from Houston farms.

Tampa, FL – Chick’nCone

the viral chicken sensation’s Sunshine City location will be taking over the space of St. Pete’s Lonni’s Sandwiches — and before you freak out, Lonni’s is moving right next door. Initially, Blanchard told CL that he and Hall thought downtown St. Pete seemed to be a better fit for the concept; but now they’ve decided to dive into both food scenes.

Tempe, AZ – Taco Bell

Taco Bell Cantinas offer a very different experience than the company’s fast-food restaurants. Cantinas feature “urban restaurant design, open kitchen, custom menu with shareable appetizers and alcoholic beverages,” according to the company’s website. The counter-service location in downtown Phoenix, which is currently the only Taco Bell Cantina in the state, serves all the Taco Bell favorites along with some items designed for sharing with friends.

Herndon, VA – Adda Restaurant and Lounge

A new restaurant and lounge, which markets itself as “the best hangout place,” is coming soon to Herndon. plans to open at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Herndon. A wine and beer license for the establishment, which will seat more than 150 people

