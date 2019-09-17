Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Austin, TX – Bobo’s Snack Bar

A revival of sorts of Snack Bar on South Congress Avenue, this this new concept anding on Airport Boulevard will focus on drinks and snacks sourced from local purveyors. Owners Bethany Andrée and Karl Gilkey are doing most of the work themselves and were setback by an August break in.

Miami, FL – Chica by Lorena Garcia

Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia is taking her Latin flavors across the country. Her first stop? Right here in Miami. Opening before season’s end, Garcia’s new restaurant will serve her interpretation of home-style Latin American cuisine, highlighting dishes from Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. Though a menu isn’t yet available, expect a handful of items cooked over a wood-fired grill or on a traditional plancha.

Seattle, WA – Rupee Bar

Joe Sundberg and Rachel Johnson, owners of the well-regarded Wallingford seafood restaurant Manolin, have been planning a new spot in Ballard, with a menu influenced by Sri Lankan cuisine. While many details have been kept under wraps, some teaser dishes chef Elisabeth Kenyon revealed on Instagram include mutton rolls, pani puri, fried chicken, eggplant, and paratha. “All inspections and permits are checked off the list,” Sundberg tells Eater Seattle. “Chef Liz has started cooking in the space. We are getting close.”

New York, NY – Le Club

The late chef Joël Robuchon’s disciple, Christophe Bellanca, has plans to mix things up. At his new, clubby spot attached to Robuchon’s L’Atelier, “We will use the same high-level ingredients as L’Atelier but have different preparations. We want to add some fun,” says Bellanca. Those plans include snacky bites, such as a trio with popcorn, brie and white truffle, in the space previously called Le Grill.

St. Petersburg, FL – Copa

Signage for Copa is up in St. Petersburg’s EDGE District. The lounge will take over the former space of Genaro next to the Independent Bar. According to its Facebook page, Copa specializes in wine- and beer-based cocktails as well as tapas “with an inviting atmosphere and fresh vibe.” Hookah and an upscale outdoor patio round out the main draws.

Nashville, TN – Once Upon a Time in France

Set to open this fall. According to the Nashville Scene, the bistro from father and son Laurent Champonnois and Melvil Arnt is a 45-seat restaurant sliding into the former Steak & Pizza location at 1102 Gallatin Avenue. Per the scene, Arnt is a Parisian with a restaurant background who relocated to Music City and missed the food from back home. He and his father, a chef, combined forces to open this classic French bistro with a classic menu of escargot, steak tartare, and boeuf bourguignon.

