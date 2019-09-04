Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Portland, OR – G-Love

The details: A vegetable-heavy restaurant from AL’s Place vet Garrett Benedict, G-Love will show off the chef’s technical skill while highlighting produce from Olde Moon Farm in Silverton, located on his parents’ land. The restaurant will keep the protein servings small, focusing instead on boisterous produce dishes like savory rice porridge with grilled broccoli and preserved lime or heirloom tomato “tartare.” The restaurant is in full construction mode, but for now, the chef is focusing on his Kickstarter, which offers kickbacks like dinner for one at the chef’s counter.

Tempe, AZ – Chicago’s Chicken Shack

Here’s something that could be a little taste of home for all you Chicago transplants. Chicago’s Chicken Shack has opened a Tempe location near University and McClintock drives. The small eatery specializes in Chicago-style fried chicken — meaning barbecue-soaked skins from drizzles of sauce across the entire plate.

New York, NY – Catch Steak

Catch Hospitality Group, best known for seafood towers and famous customers, is opening its first steakhouse, in the former La Sirena space. Executive chef Michael Vignola and culinary director John Beatty are searing meat at 1700F with cuts like the 12-ounce bone-in cowgirl rib-eye dry-aged for 32 days. There’s also a selection of steaks ordered by the ounce and cooked tabletop, including Olive Beef, a gold medal winner of the Wagyu Olympics (!), from Kagawa prefecture in Japan, and true A5 Kobe New York strip steak from Hyogo prefecture. To accompany all the dry-aged, prime, American, and Japanese beef, there will be 50-plus sauces, relishes, and marinades. Catch Steak also promises vegan options—on request.

Somerville, MA – Create Gallery & Cocktail Lounge

Bow Market recently gained a new addition to its collection of restaurants, bars, and businesses with the arrival of Create Gallery & Cocktail Lounge, a tiny space showcasing artwork and serving creative craft cocktails on the market’s second floor. Owner Louis DiBiccari, founder of the art series Create, has curated a list of eight cocktails from nine local bartenders, so that guests can experience drinks from some of Boston’s most talented bartenders all in one place.

Tulsa, OK – Lowood

Hodges Bend owners are opening a new restaurant in the space formerly held Girouard Vines, which moved its wine production to California in 2017. Social media posts indicate that they will open to the public the first week in September. Partners Noah Bush, chef Ian Van Anglen and Chip Gaberino, who also have the Saturn Room in addition to Hodges Bend, will operate Lowood.

“We will have a three-pronged concept,” Van Anglen added. “We will have some wonderful steaks and chops, hand-made pasta dishes and an impressive wine list. We still will have great cocktails and beers, but we will put more emphasis on the wines.”

Cambridge, MA – Lily P’s

The restaurant – which is named for Parsons’ daughter – will have space for 200 diners and will focus on pressure-fried chicken and oysters. The bar will feature an enviable 40 draft lines and will focus on craft beer and cider, including the crown jewel of Sheppy’s, a cider from the UK. There will also be a seasonal patio with seating for 50 additional diners.

