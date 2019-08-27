Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Brooklyn, NY – Win Son Bakery

Win Son Bakery will bring versions of Taiwan’s breakfast pastries, fried chicken, and milk bread sandwiches to a 35- to 40-seat space at 164 Graham Ave., which sits across the street from the critically praised Win Son. In the last month, people been lining up for the Sunday pop-ups for items like a mochi doughnut.

Washington, DC – Som Tam

Chef Alex McCoy, who sells internationally flavored burgers at Lucky Buns, will convert a former ATM vestibule in NoMa into a street food spinoff of Alfie’s, his longtime pop-up dedicated to Thai food. Think namesake papaya salads and beef and chicken variations of khao soi. McCoy plans to feed the 9-to-5 lunch crowd and stay open late into the night. The idea of the small setup is to mimic the experience of visiting street stalls in Thailand.

Minneapolis, MN – Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar

After a sprinkler system malfunction flooded the restaurant, North Loop Szechuan spot Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar has been closed since last fall. It’s finally reopening Sept. 12. Owner and chef Jessie Wong is bringing back its beloved dim sum, along with handmade dumplings, crispy whole snapper and more. “Our team has been working diligently for many months to get the restaurant ready to serve our customers the great Szechuan food we know they have been missing,” Wong said. “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the doors and welcome them back.”

Tampa, FL– Park & Rec

The St. Pete staple is going to open a sister location in downtown Tampa where it’ll host giant beer pong games, DJs, retro arcade games and Sunday brunch. Menu offerings will include over-the-top bar bite essentials and signature cocktails like the Party Pouch (aka an adult CapriSun).

Rehoboth Beach, DE – Thompson Island Brewing Co.

Thompson Island Brewing Co. will be a 250-seat brewpub in the Rehoboth Gateway shopping center. The brewery will be next to the Bluecoast restaurant. It’s the first new concept in years for owner SoDel Concepts, the Sussex County based hospitality group which also runs Bluecoast, Matt’s Fish Camp, Papa Grande’s, Lupo Italian Kitchen and Fish On.

Summerville, SC – Halls Chophouse

will open its second Charleston-area restaurant Sept. 12 in Nexton Square Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Boulevard on the edge of Summerville.Halls’ flagship restaurant can be found on King Street in downtown Charleston. It offers other fine-dining venues in Columbia and Greenville.

