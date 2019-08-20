Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Denver, CO – Grabowski’s

There’s more to Chicago pizza than deep-dish, says Grabowski’s, which will open inside The Source (taking the space of Comida). The pizzeria will crisp up thin-crust, rectangular sliced pies in the Chicago tavern tradition, alongside pinball machines and classic arcade games.

Washington, DC – Emilie’s

2018 F&W Best New Chef Kevin Tien is leaving his acclaimed Himitsu to open a new 5,175-square-foot restaurant in Capitol Hill. The concept will showcase local farmers and producers, featuring large family-style plates, an à la carte menu, and small dishes that will circulate the room on carts.

Brooklyn, NY – Once

Powerhouse chef Ricardo Zarate (of Rosaliné and Pikoh in Los Angeles) is opening a second outpost of his acclaimed Peruvian Nikkei concept Once in Carroll Gardens (the original is in Vegas), drawing inspiration from the Japanese diaspora in Peru and his childhood in Lima. Expect traditional dishes like causa and arroz con pollo.

Beverly Hills, CA – Da Lat Rose

Helene An is nothing short of a legend – in fact, this year the Smithsonian honored her with a Pioneer Award for her 40-plus year career that many credit with the popularization of Vietnamese food in America. And the chef is continuing to grow her impact, this fall by opening Da Lat Rose with Crustacean chef Tony Ngyuen just above her iconic Beverly Hills restaurant. The new concept has an eight-seat chef’s counter and a private dining room.

Youngsville, LA – El Paso Mexican Restaurant

Located at 200 Brookdale Blvd., next door to Rouses Market, the new El Paso Mexican Restaurant will be directly connected with many living inside of Youngsville’s Sugar Mill Pond Development. El Paso is no stranger to Lafayette Parish, or even South Louisiana, as they have expanded to many locations throughout the gulf south. The most recent location, in Lafayette Parish, is located at Gloria Switch & I-49 and should be opening soon

Atlanta, GA – Bar Diane

Portland’s east side has hoarded all of the cool natural wine bars, from Sardine Head on North Alberta to SE Clinton’s Bar Norman. But soon, Northwest Portland will have its own spot for funky, limited intervention wines from Clyde Common vet Sami Gaston, poured alongside picnicky fare. Gaston is also a visual artist, so the space should be something to behold.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Visit the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show for only $10, compliments of Flhip.com, by clicking on the banner or HERE!

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com