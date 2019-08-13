Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Scottsdale, AZ – White Castle

The first White Castle in Arizona – arguably one of the Valley’s most-anticipated restaurant openings of the year – appears to be inching closer and closer to its opening as the family-owned slider chain announced Friday that it is looking to fill 130 positions and would hold a hiring fair later this month.

Austin, TX – Nixta Taqueria

The casual taco spot is being heralded by first-time restaurant owners chef Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi. The focus of the Mexican menu is corn tortillas, used for tacos and tostadas, topped with fresh, fun ingredients like clams, eggplant, Oaxacan cheese, and more. Rounding out the offerings are refreshing paletas like horchata and fruity aguas frescas. Rico knows his food: The chef has spent time in the kitchens of Los Angeles restaurants Son of a Gun, Trois Mec, and Sqirl, as well as Austin’s Peached Social House.

Chicago, IL – Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

The team behind Logan Square’s knockout hit Giant are opening their second restaurant, a throwback to their years growing up eating Chinese-American food in the Cleveland area. Jason Vincent and company have been previewing Chef’s Special’s food at Giant and were at Aspen Food & Wine Fest over the weekend to give people a taste of what to expect. A spokesperson said they’re excited to work with Edgewater’s own Phoenix Bean Tofu who will supply tofu for some unique American-Chinese dishes. Boone Interiors, the firm behind projects including Elske in West Loop and the Dawson in West Town, is creating a large bar and lounge area for the space. They’re gunning for a late summer opening.

Santa Monica, CA – Onda

Onda will plant its flag at the upcoming Proper Hotel in Santa Monica. According to the hotel chain’s landing page, Koslow and Camara’s restaurant will “draw from California and Mexican flavors, techniques and ingredients” and will feature an open kitchen and restaurant bar.

Detroit, MI – Leila

The restaurant is currently under construction on the ground floor of the Farwell Building overlooking Capitol Park. The 4,500-square-foot space on the south side of the property will seat 130 patrons with a basement level, 20-person private dining room and lounge. The restaurant will focus on Lebanese mezze served family-style as well as seafood, Lebanese grilled meat dishes called mashawi, and a Phoenicia favorite – dry-rubbed pork ribs

Philadelphia, PA – Triple Bottom Brewery

“People, planet, profit” is the mission of this microbrewery opening at 915 Spring Garden St. across from SpringArts (and Roy-Pitz and a forthcoming Lucky Well BBQ restaurant).

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com