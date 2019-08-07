Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Dallas, TX – 77 Degrees

Big vacation vibes are coming to Henderson. Named for what is considered the ideal temperature for cocktails, 77 Degrees on Henderson will be the third location for this Austin-based concept. This multi-level rooftop bar in The Eberhard’s old spot will be specializing in island-style drinks and snacks with a laid-back, resort-worthy style.They’re a little mum on the official opening date, but make plans to head over sometime in August.

Boston, MA – Kim’s Tofu

A new Korean restaurant specializing in homemade tofu joined the Allston dining scene, offering customizable stews and classic Korean dishes like kalbi (barbecue beef short ribs) and seafood soybean pancakes. The menu is small, with a focus on tofu soup. To craft your own soup, choose proteins and toppings (kimchi, oysters, sausages, vegetables), a spice level, and various rice options to add to a bubbling bowl of silky tofu.

Sun Lakes, AZ – Bece Kitchen

The team behind Beaver’s Choice has opened Bece Kitchen, a new, fast-casual eatery at Dobson and Riggs roads in Sun Lakes — a city in the very southeast Valley. Beaver Choice was, as we called it, a quirky and affordable little eatery in Mesa serving seriously delicious Polish, Canadian, and Swedish food. That’s not to say Bece Kitchen won’t be serving the same rare European and Canadian dishes down in Sun Lakes.

Atlanta, GA – Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar whose popularity has exploded in the year it’s been open, is slated to open its second Atlanta eatery and third overall brick-and-mortar location at 482 Edgewood Ave., near the Eastside Beltline and the intersection of Boulevard and Edgewood.

Kansas City, MO – South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila

Partners Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy, along with their culinary director Po Wang, will open South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila in an event space at 512 W. 75th St., between their Summit Grill and Boru Ramen Bar. A fall opening is planned.

Philadelphia, PA – Vernick Fish

As its name suggests, the modern brasserie will spotlight seafood, with Vernick drawing inspiration from coastal regions around the world, and, more specifically, from a lifetime of summers spent at the Jersey Shore. “We have a blackened fluke dish on the menu, and every time the fluke hits the griddle, the salty, marshy smell instantly reminds me of Somers Point,” says Vernick. The menu will include wild, lake, and preserved fish, plus some oyster bar classics. But for all of Vernick’s restraint and focus, a fun and looser vibe hits with the dessert offerings of pie and cake by the slice – another nod to Jersey Shore summers.

