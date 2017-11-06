Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

San Francisco, CA – BarVale

Multiple-concept restaurateur Adriano Paganini will fling open the doors of his latest casual eatery with a Spanish flair at 661 Divisadero Street by December 7th. He’s tapped Executive Chef Patricio Duffoo to create an approachable tapas experience that will have San Franciscans “eating like Spaniards!”

Ft. Wayne, IN – Pub 1802

Restaurant entrepreneur Bill Bean likes to keep busy and is working on his latest casual pub-style concept while in the middle of another property renovation. Slated to open by the end of November at 1802 Spy Run Avenue the menu is under development but the theme will be a casual upscale pub.

Columbia, SC – Bone-In Barbecue

What happens when you create a popular food truck concept, well everyone starts asking when the “real” restaurant will open and so it is when local Chef Scott Hall opens at 1640 Freed Drive by the middle of the first quarter 2018. Fans of his food truck will tuck into their favorite smoked delicacies.

Spokane, WA – Maryhill Winery Tasting Room

You don’t need to be a wine expert just someone who enjoys a glass of their favorite “juice” and fans of this Washington institution won’t wait long as their second location will open by mid-November at 1303 W. Summit Parkway. Tasting room visitors will learn about their exclusive food tasting and dining events.

Winchester, MA – Comella’s

This Boston-based family friendly chain will open their 14th. location sometime in November at 529 Main Street. Fans already familiar with their menu will enjoy their salads, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, wraps and soups with all sauces made daily onsite. A new beer and wine license offers diners an “adult” beverage.

Belleville, IL – Copper Fire Bar and Eatery

Originally slated for a late spring opening this casual eatery will finally open before years’ end to be located at 1200 E. Main Street. The menu is still under development; however, management states it will be “Chef-driven” offering American fare, they’ll be open for lunch, dinner and late-night entertainment.

