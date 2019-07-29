Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Houston, TX- One-Fifth Gulf Coast

One-Fifth Gulf Coast will open August 12. The new version at Chris Shepherd’s five years/five concepts restaurant will replace One-Fifth Mediterranean, which will close July 31 with a ticketed “family” meal. Foregoing the usual September 1 opening each year, the team at Underbelly Hospitality realized that shutting down a restaurant for a month isn’t financially viable and the new project will open earlier than expected after a few updates to the interior and menu.

Harrisburg, PA – P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant

Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant announced it will open its first Harrisburg-area restaurant. It is scheduled to open at the former TGI Friday’s at 3882 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township. Jim Fris, the chain’s chief executive officer, said plans for the restaurant at the Dauphin Plaza are complete and they anticipate opening no later than early 2020.

Fort Myers, FL – Ice Spot

Ice Spot is slated to open in August at Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers, offering customized rolled ice cream bowls made right before your eyes. The shop is taking over unit 101 in the mall, a narrow space between Daruma and The Walking Company on the northeast side of the shopping center. bringing Thai-style rolled ice cream to Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers. The creamery plans to open in August.

Oklahoma City, OK – Press Waffle Co.

Press Waffle Co., a restaurant with fully customizable Belgian Waffles, is set to debut in Oklahoma City on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams.

Springfield, MA – Wahlburgers

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted 5-0 to set a new deadline of July 8, 2020, for the opening of Wahlburgers, but MGM officials say they anticipate an opening prior to that date. The Wahlburgers will be constructed at the corner of Main and Union Streets, previously the site of Dave’s Furniture store.The prior deadline was July 8, of this year, but the commission had been aware of the delay.

Indio, CA – Tu Madres Cantina and Grill

Coming soon to the space next to Heirloom Craft Kitchen, at 49990 Jefferson St., in Indio: Tu Madres Cantina and Grill. It’s the latest venture by Andie Hubka, the chef/owner of Heirloom and her original restaurant, La Quinta’s Cork and Fork. A post on the Cork and Fork says: “Our new concept is fresh, modern chef-driven Mexican fare and an amazing bar with a crazy tequila list and craft beer selection. Vegans and gluten-free guests will find plenty of options, too. We love Baja Mexico and are excited to bring home a taste of the culture and cuisine there.

