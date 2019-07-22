Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Houston, TX- Warehouse 72

It took two years for its successor Warehouse 72 to rise from the ashes — or flood waters, as it were. The Spaghetti spin-off officially opens August 1 with an industrial design, mural art, and an updated menu. revamped the menu with more Mediterranean influences — think Za’atar roasted chicken with Aleppo pepper and a fresh cilantro salad; Mediterranean grilled octopus; and angel hair pasta with truffle cream sauce, grated fresh black truffles, and parmesan cheese. Salazar is flexing his culinary muscles with his house-made mozzarella used on pizzas and bruschetta. Multi-course chef tasting menus are also available. Die-hard Spaghetti Warehouse fans won’t be disappointed though — old favorites like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, and lasagne will make an appearance on the menu.

Tampa, FL – Rocca

Opening this September. Rocca will focus on dinner service, beginning with starters ranging from a simple sourdough served with lemon butter and sea salt to cedar key clams prepared with red chili conserve, bagna verde and toasted breadcrumbs; not to mention calamari and cheese board options. The handmade pasta-focused menu has an intense selection of dishes like the Ravioli al Uovo with an egg yolk center, spinach and ricotta filling topped with calendula.

Houston, TX – 1751 Sea and Bar

The new restaurant group formed by Michael Sambrooks. Rather than traditional meat options, the board features salmon gravlax, cured tuna, scallop conserva, pistou mussels, smoked oysters, and boquerones. From the small plates, the Crawfish Soufflé and Char Siu Pork Belly are must-haves, but save room for entrées such as the Crispy Snapper and the Tom Yum Hot Pot with lobster, langoustines, rock shrimp, New Zealand clams, mussels and scallops.

Reno, NV – Land & Ocean steak and seafood house

Land Ocean, which has a restaurant in Roseville, Calif., and one in nearby Folsom, is coming to the Summit shopping center, in the same cluster that also houses Century Theatres, Bab Café and Burger Me. Buffalo Wild Wings once occupied the space. The Land Ocean company website indicates an August 2019 opening in Reno. The site describes the restaurant as an upscale, casual, modern interpretation of a steak and seafood house”; the site includes menus for the California locations.

Charlotte, NC – Trolley Barn Fermentory

The concept is named Trolley Barn Fermentory, and the aim is for it to open spring 2020. Expect indoor and outdoor seating, a second-floor mezzanine and patio with unobstructed views of Uptown Charlotte.The Atherton Trolley Barn is right on the Rail Trail, providing great pedestrian access with its walkability to multiple neighborhoods in Charlotte, making this a prime location to enjoy great beer and food with friends.

Scottsdale, AZ- OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen

These stylish Scottsdale restaurants may not replace your favorite neighborhood sushi bar. But raw fish fanatics will find the restaurant’s creative, modern menu of sushi, nigiri, and crudos well worth exploring. If you’re predisposed to tuna tataki, unorthodox Tataki Maki, a creamy-crunchy roll stuffed with shrimp tempura, topped with seared tuna, and lightly dressed in an Asian-inspired chimichurri sauce. Or savor the stripped-down Hafu roll, which features tuna and salmon brightened by spicy ponzu and touch of wasabi oil.

