Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Detroit, MI – Magnet Detroit

Opening at 4848 Grand River Ave,. Magnet Detroit is one of those. A second project by Takoi’s chef Brad Greenhill, Magnet will focus on open-flame cooking and is set to open as early as August in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood.

Foxborough, MA – Wormtown Brewery

Wormtown Brewery will take over management of production for Maynard’s Battle Road Brewery and will open a brewery and taproom at Patriot Place in Foxborough this summer. Battle Road previously operated a pop-up in the Patriot Place space during the fall and winter of 2018. The 4,000-square-foot taproom will allow customers to order in food, and there will be outdoor space as well.

Delray Beach, FL – The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

This contemporary bistro, expected to open by August, will feature a vestige from the legendary 32 East that shut down on Atlantic Avenue last year: general manager John Bates. The restaurant, which replaces the former Caffe Martier, will become the second location of the 13-year-old Wine Room in Winter Park. It will boast more than 200 wines dispensed from Enomatic machines, along with 80-plus cheeses and 2,500 bottles of rare wines.

Lancaster, PA – The Exchange

The rooftop bar will be known as The Exchange and is expected to open next month at 25 S. Queen St., 12 stories above ground. The bar said in a press release that it will offer an extensive, beverage-driven menu featuring classic twists, creative and quirky cocktails alongside wine and beer selections spotlighting local and seasonal flavors.

Covington, KY – Braxton Brewing Co. Rooftop

Braxton Brewing Co. will open its $5 million rooftop on July 20. The grand opening will also serve as the brewery’s four-year anniversary party. The 5,000-square foot rooftop will feature views of Covington and Cincinnati, 20 beers on tap and an expanded cocktail menu. The Rooftop also has the largest living wall in the Midwest (supposedly folks at Braxton checked this).

Charlotte, NC – The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary

The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary will sell herbal teas along with other natural homeopathic products including oils and soy candles, according to a statement from the shop. The Pauline, called a place where customers can “unplug, relax and experience some serenity,” will also host instructional classes. The tea bar is at 2326 Arty Ave., off Wilkinson Boulevard and down the street from Hygge Coworking West.

