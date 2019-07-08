Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Detroit, MI – Guerrilla Food

Catering company Guerrilla Food, which operates the charming farmside food truck Pink Flamingo in North Corktown, is opening a new carryout restaurant and commissary kitchen near Palmer Park in July. The restaurant, located inside a former Bread Basket Deli, will offer grab-and-go items, Hyperion Coffee, a hot bar, and a juice bar year-round.

Murfreesboro, TN – Steakhouse Five

Scheduled to open in mid-July. Steakhouse Five — a name that gives a nod to his flagship restaurant Five Senses — will open in the former space of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway. Theme for the soon-to-open restaurant is going to be a classic steakhouse with a Southern historic motif.

Spring Park, MN – Vann

Twin Cities native Erik Skaar is transforming a former barbecue joint with Lake Minnetonka views into Vann. The plan is to focus on what he calls the “lesser-known, but more delicious” sustainable gifts from the sea: abalone, cuttlefish, sea urchin and wolffish, along with seasonal, local ingredients. Opening the week of July 17.

Troy, OH – Moeller Brew Barn

A second location is a 8,000-square-foot former-church-turned-brewery at 214 W. Main St. in downtown Troy. A brick oven will provide shareable appetizers and pizzas, including a Brie, Pomegranate and Prosciutto pizza and a South Carolina Pizza topped with smoked brisket, pork belly and a mustard barbecue sauce.

Chicago, IL – 90th Meridian Kitchen & Bar

Opening in July on the ground floor at the Central Standard Building in the Financial District. This 164-seat restaurant will have Miles Schaefer (formerly of Sepia, Blackbird, Big Star and WD~50 in New York) at the helm and serve items like banh mi French dip, pea and ricotta agnolotti, house nachos, salads, cocktails, wine and beer.

Austin, TX – Vixen’s Wedding

Vixen’s Wedding’s menu will focus on spices, seafood, pork, and vegetable dishes, with ingredients sourced from Texas. Expect dishes like barbecue pig ears with chickpea puree, whole coconut crab curry, shrimp and chorizo cataplana. Bread-wise there will be parathas, rotis, and pao. The chefs have been previewing dishes at Austin food festivals like the Austin Food & Wine Festival and Hot Luck Festival this year.

