Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Washington, DC – Dos Mamis

Two of the leaders of Petworth’s hospitality scene have teamed up to bring Upshur Street NW an inclusive cocktail bar with a wine garden out back. Carlie Steiner (Himitsu) and Anna Bran-Leis (Taqueria Del Barrio) have replaced the dark, purple hues of the former Hank’s Cocktail Bar space with brightly colored space full of pink and teal.

Arlington, VA – Sloppy Mama’s

Aiming to open by Late June/early July. Joe Neuman is opening his own standalone place in Arlington. Neuman tells Eater he now has three 500-gallon smokers and a new smaller rig suited for cooking whole hog barbecue. At the new place, he plans to implement a barbecue “church” Sunday: He’ll open with one big cook in the morning and close when he sells out. Neuman says he already has all his permits and is cooking outside the new building. It will open as soon as renovations to the dining room are complete.

Charleston, SC – ESTADIO

122 Spring St., Downtown, Projected Opening: Summer 2019. The contemporary Spanish-style restaurant is part of a new mixed-use development on the site of a former church. One difference in the locations will be the integration of Carolina Gold rice into the paellas and other rice-based dishes.

New Orleans, LA – Bonci Pizza

Opening Early July 2019 at 730 Julia Street. The style of pizza is called “al taglio,” a rectangular slab of dough cut into slices with scissors and sold by weight, similar to focaccia. Bonci is known for its heirloom wheat-based dough, produce from biodynamic sources, and Italian cured meats and cheeses. For the 50-seat restaurant on Julia Street, Bonci will introduce a muffuletta pizza.

Tampa, FL – Salt Shack on the Bay

officially in soft opening stages, with its grand opening on July 1 at 5415 W. Tyson in Tampa. Salt Shack is the latest boat-up/drive-up concept on Gandy Bridge, so add it to your list of places to drink in your bathing suit this summer. Guests can enjoy draft beers, frozen daiquiris and craft cocktails with freshly squeezed OJ while watching the sunset by the water. The restaurant is also serving up seasonal seafood like oysters, crab, and shrimp.

Atlanta, GA – By George

Top Chef and Empire State South owner Hugh Acheson opens a French restaurant called By George later this summer in the historic Candler Hotel on Peachtree Street downtown. The restaurant, once home to Central Bank and Trust in what was known as the Candler Building, plans to serve lunch and dinner and provide space to sip tea, coffee, and champagne with caviar service throughout the day.

