Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

New York, NY- Luthun

Opening in June at 432 E 13th St, The tasting menu concept, whose name means “something new and unexpected” in Bengali, will offer two tasting menus (one vegetarian) and a chef’s counter option, from chefs Nahid Ahmed and Arjuna Bull.

Birmingham, MI – Pernoi

Opening in Late July/Early August at 310 E. Maple Road, Legendary Detroit-area chefs Takashi Yagihashi and Luciano DelSignore are teaming up on a globally inspired fine-dining restaurant to open in the city’s Birmingham neighborhood. “There’s nothing casual about this restaurant,” DelSignore told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s not just white tablecloth. It’s hospitality at the highest level that I could’ve ever imagined it to be. That’s what’s most important to me. I told Takashi I wanted to bring hospitality to levels we’ve never seen in Michigan and he came right back at me with this idea of omotenashi.”

Charleston, SC – Delaney Oyster House

Opening on Summer at 115 Calhoun St, The raw bar and seafood-focused restaurant from The Neighborhood Dining Group (Husk, McCrady’s, McCrady’s Tavern, Minero) will open in downtown Charleston.

Miami, FL – Osaka

Opening on July, The international Nikkei restaurant is making its North American debut in Miami, with an outpost helmed by chefs Rogger Quispe and Juan Urrutia. The Japanese-Peruvian concept was founded by Diego Herrera and Diego De La Puente in Lima in 2001 and has nine locations around South America.

Boston, MA – Peregrine at The Whitney

Peregrine, which will be integrated into The Whitney’s lobby area, pays homage to the Peregrine falcon, a creature of the sky that flies over both Massachusetts and the Mediterranean coast. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner all will be offered at Peregrine, and, like Juliet, dishes will focus on hyper-seasonality. The beverage program will concentrate on craft cocktails, as well as smaller production wine.

Asheville, NC – Bouchon

Bouchon will open in mid-June in East Asheville, in a former Baptist church on New Haw Creek Road. The venue is much changed, with a custom-made zinc bar and distressed wood bar front in a separate bar area, which should fit around 40 people. There’s plenty of comfortable booth seating in the dining room, which has room for close to 80.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com