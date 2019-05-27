Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

San Antonio,TX – 88 Social

Owner Ricardo Ortiz says his new food truck park and bar at 1009 Avenue B will be ready to go by late August or early September. The opening lineup of trailers, including Quick Fix Cuisine, Ay Papi’s, and Cilantro Mexican Fusion will ensure guests have plenty of variety to choose from.

Portland, ME – FLOOD’S

Target opening date: May 31. Greg Mitchell, co-owner of the popular diner, is branching out on his own with this “modern-day tavern with Old World vibes,” as he describes it. The 45-seat restaurant is adjacent to, but unaffiliated with, The Francis Hotel. Flood’s (named after a character in the book “Old Mr. Flood” by Joseph Mitchell) will start by serving dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with lunch to come later. The bar will open at 4 p.m.

Coronado, CA – Serea Restaurant

Opening in June 2019. Seafood will be the primary culinary focus of Serea, with their sea-to-table, sustainable approach. But according to a press release the menu will be expansive. “Serea will spotlight the best of the region’s ocean, as well as farms and fields from California to the Baja Peninsula. It will offer a robust, environmentally friendly menu that includes raw and cooked options from fresh whole catch, to seafood towers and composed dishes.

Boston, MA – Bluestone Lane

will open downtown this summer, Location will offer Bluestone Lane’s full coffee program, which includes everything from espressos and macchiatos to traditional Australian flat whites and cold brews. There will also be a wellness range featuring matcha, golden, and beet lattes, as well as snack items like the shop’s famous avocado smash, toast bar, and almond oatmeal. At the Bluestone Lane cafe, a larger food menu will be available, with seasonal toasties and healthy bowls such as the Rainbow Bowl made with avocado, feta, quinoa, a poached egg, and more.

Phoenix, AZ – Someburros

The ninth Valley Someburros will be in uptown Phoenix, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Camelback Road. In addition to takeout and indoor seating, the new restaurant will have a patio with bistro lights that overlooks Seventh Street. Owners George and Mary Vasquez started Someburros in Tempe in 1986, and now own and operate the restaurants with their three children. The menu includes burros, tacos and enchiladas. The uptown restaurant also will serve draft beers and frozen margaritas.

York, PA – Prince St. Cafe

The Lancaster-based cafe is expected to open later this year on the first floor of the Rupp Building .The 50-seat restaurant will feature catering operations courtesy of Commons Company, the cafe’s parent company.

