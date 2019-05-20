Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Atlanta, GA – Chirori

Takashi Otsuka plans to open at 349 14th St NW, hopes to open Chirori by the end of May, says his new restaurant focuses on sake paired with robatayaki – meats and seafood grilled over hot charcoal. Chirori is a bottle used to warm sake.

Houston, TX – Guard and Grace

Slated to open in fall 2019 at One Allen Center. The modern steakhouse takes a fresh approach to the genre with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The prime, certified Angus or grass-fed steaks, are available in different cuts and sizes from 4 ounces to 22. There’s also plenty of seafood options, plus some vegetarian choices as well. It will cover 15,000 square feet of space at Allen Center, with 9,000 of it designated for the main dining area. There will also be a mezzanine for private dining.

Arlington, VA – The Lot

The 22,000-square-foot space, dubbed The Lot, will open in the parking lot of a former used car dealership (3217 10th St N, Arlington, Virginia). Owner Mike Bramson tells Eater he’s anticipating an early June opening, pending final permit approvals, with plans to incorporate drinking games, picnic seating, and tacos.The Lot plans to feed guests by hosting three food trucks at a time. There will be two main bars – one in a shipping container and one in a trailer – along with lawn games and lots of seating under the sun across picnic tables and couches

Cannon Falls, MN – Falls Landing

The chef and co-creator of Saint Paul’s late, lamented Strip Club Meat and Fish is returning to the roasted meats and veggie game with a supper club in Cannon Falls. Fratzke is a Minnesota-country kid and getting back to his rural roots has been a thrill. The sustainable-dedicated chef is creating a restaurant inspired by the supper clubs of the 1930’s and 40’s when driving culture was young and the trips out down back country roads were as much of a thrill as the rustic, elegant dining destinations they wound towards..

Seaside Heights, NJ – Local Smoke BBQ

Opening in May at 116 Sumner Ave. Local Smoke, specialties are St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs, which are coated with dry rub and smoked for four to six hours; Carolina-style pulled pork, which is dry-rubbed, smoked then coated in a vinegar-based barbecue sauce; and Texas-style brisket, which dry-rubbed and slow-smoked, with sauce added at the end.

Nyack, NY – The Viet Nam

hopes to open by summer at 327 N. Highland Ave According to Kenny Nham, The Viet Nam manager, there is no exact time frame set for the move, nor is there a name for the new restaurant. The menu, however, will be the same.The Viet Nam in Spring Valley. The restaurant is known for its heaping portions of authentic Vietnamese food.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com