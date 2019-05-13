Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Amagansett, NY – Coche Comedor

will stand as a year-round eatery, offering elevated Mexican cuisine highlighted by fresh, local ingredients. The restaurant will utilize a woodburning grill and rotisserie to cook roasted chickens, meat and seafood, highlighting the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine will be debuting this summer.

Chicago, IL – Superkhana International

Yamada and Shah are bringing their long-running Bombay Breakdown pop-up to a permanent location with a fun and modern take on Indian food. The restaurant will focus on dinner, though there’s potential for a late-afternoon happy hour (or a “samosa hour” as Yamada described, referring to the fried savory pastry stuffed with potatoes and peas) The restaurant is now slated to open sometime in June

Midland, GA – The Simple Greek

Mediterranean-style chain restaurant, could open as early as this summer at Lakeside Village in Midland. The menu includes traditional gyro, chicken gyro, grilled steak and grilled chicken as well as vegetables, cheese, sauces and sides like dolmades, tiropita, garlic green beans and spanakopita, to name a few.

Dayton, OH – Wright Cafe

The new Wright Café in Vandalia has had “very good success since opening,” and is gearing up to expand its menu with seasonal offerings in the coming weeks. A grass-roots type of concept with an outstanding menu where a family or group can get a very reasonable bang for their buck,” its founder Michael Dixson told this news outlet.

Evansville, IN – Drake’s

The Promenade on Evansville’s East Side is getting a new development.

Drakes filed paperwork to build a new restaurant planned opening for later on in 2019. This new restaurant concept featuring a diverse menu and craft beers on tap.

Waterville, ME – Mé Lon Togo Bistro

plans to open mid-May at 220 Main St, guests will eat at antique wooden tables that mimic the style of a family dining room. Owner Jordan Benissan hopes to bring a combination of the traditional cooking skills he learned from his mother in his home country of Togo and various techniques and styles he picked up working in American. hopes the unique Togolese-European offerings at Mé Lon Togo will encourage more people to travel to Waterville and experience the central Maine area

