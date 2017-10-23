Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Bend, OR – Worthy Brewing

Don’t allow the name to fool you, this operation won’t just be a taproom offering their house beers when it opens spring of 2018 at 806 NW Brooks Street. Chef Dirk Baxter spent a week in Austin, TX to seek the street flavors of Tex-Mex. Tacos using chicken thighs and inside skirt steak will offer authentic eating.

Austin, TX – Anthem

Nebraska-based Flagship Restaurant Group will bring this Asian menu-bar concept to 91 Rainey Street for a late November opening. It will offer 40 tapped beers, some Asian, along with eight wines-by-glass and craft cocktails. The menu offers charred edamame, egg-roll flatbread and karrage chicken sandwich.

Lexington, SC – Café Strudel

The restaurant business is time consuming and that may be why it’s taken 20 years to open this second unit sometime in spring of 2018 at 309 S. Lake Dr. The menu will honor popular favorites such as their “hangover hash browns” along with southern staples shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes.

Fort Collins, CO – Oregano’s Pizza Bistro

Pizza fans will have to wait a little longer due to construction delays extending into an early 2018 opening at 4235 S. College Avenue for this Chicago-style pizza concept. The menu offers traditional pan pizza and stuffed deep-dish pizza along with pasta entrees, salads and sandwiches in a ‘40’s and ‘50’s theme.

Clifton Park, NY – CoreLife Eatery

Wow, you can really tell fast-food has turned a corner when the format offers a “healthy-lifestyle” cuisine when this eatery opens in February, 2018 on Clifton County Road. The menu will offer natural and organic items designed for active lifestyles such as bone broth, grain-based bowls and vegan items.

Wausau, WI – La Taqueria

Partners Valeria Melendez, Victor Ceron and Luis Melendez will bring this casual concept to life sometime in November on South 17th. Street. The owners believe they will fill a need locally as more guests are seeking authentic Mexican foods with non-traditional meats, tacos and burritos are featured.

