Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Anaheim, CA – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Opening very soon at the Downtown Disney District location will be the first to introduce Black Tap’s “enhanced counter service style”. After guests order and get seated, a Black Tap team member will take any other menu, drink and CrazyShake orders. This will also be the first location to offer CrazyShake orders from a take-out window “a modern twist on a classic luncheonette,” featuring custom street art and neon combined with a black-and-white color palette

Wichita, KS – Bello Italian Grill

Velocity Hospitality Group plans to open a new Italian restaurant in late May or early June in the Sweet Basil space at 3109 E. Douglas with a new menu that focuses on authentic Italian fare. They’re planning to ad an outdoor patio to the north side of the building, and they’ll also add some windows in the front to brighten up the dining room

Shrub Oak, NY – Novecento Wood Burning Kitchen & Bar

Co-owner Vincent Gaudio and Barbara Degaltini to open new eatery on May 21 at 1410 E Main St comes a new Italian/American experience set amidst an industrial style decor. Look for two dining rooms, two bars (one of which is 30-feet long), barn doors, black pipe fixtures, brick walls, a concrete floor and wine cellar.

Fishers, IN – Rize

One of the best brunch restaurants in Indianapolis is scheduled to open in October at The Yard,120-seat Fishers location will offer the existing Rize breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes including seasonal, housemade Pop-Tarts-style pastries and avocado toast with pistachios and fennel and radish slaw

Missoula, MT – Zoo Thai

To open in June at 125 N Pattee St, a seafood and steak restaurant slated for the corner of Higgins and Front. The establishment promises a “casual, yet refined” atmosphere with “references in the design and decor to the history of Missoula

Greenwich, CT – Back Country Barbecue

Opening sometime in May at the Town’s Griffith E Harris Golf Course, aka The Griff. The restaurant’s theme is “all about barbecue,” The restaurant is open to the public, and Siciliano said the hope is that the restaurant will pull in patrons beyond golfers and will have a liquor license.

