Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Keizer, OR – Bai Bua

The owner of Tup Tim Thai restaurant has bowed to the pressure of local fans so they may expect the opening of this second unit in late May at 5133 River Road North. The owner “Nui” as her regular guests call her says there will be an open kitchen at this location to bring the full experience to her diners.

Colonial Heights, VA – Bay Boil

Residents who crave seafood here will soon have their wishes granted when this casual “sports-bar” vibe operation opens their doors this summer at 1865 Southpark Blvd. Owner / operator Raymond Xiao will bring his version of Cajun-style preparation along with a full bar in a seafood buffet format.

Carlsbad, CA – Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

Husband and wife team Grant and Jenny Gottesman will bring a 1940’s social club “feel” to this upscale bar and eatery when it opens this summer at 6981 EL Camino Real. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available serving lunch weekdays and dinner every night of modern American fare and full bar service.

Venice, FL – Skillets

This will be the first Sarasota area unit of this Naples, FL-based regional chain serving breakfast and lunch when it opens at 4115 Tamiami Trail South at a date to be announced. Fans of their other locations will welcome their menu standards such as fresh berry waffles, egg white omelets and baked frittatas.

Detroit, MI – Karl’s

When you are a 2018 Food & Wine Award-winning best new Chef people have a tendency to sit up and take notice as Chef Kate Williams opens her casual all-day diner concept at 1509 Broadway this summer. The Chef promises no greasy spoon and a highlight will be their baking their own bread for entrees.

Nyack, NY – UP Lounge & Restaurant

If eclectic new American Pub Fare that trends toward small bites and tapas is your thing then the summer opening of this casual concept at 91 Main Street should be on your radar. Menu items slated to appear include duck fat scallops, Kobe meatballs, Waygu tartar, braised short-rib ravioli along with a full bar.

