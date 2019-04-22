Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Ft. Myers, FL – Burntwood Tavern

This Ohio-based casual-feel upscale food concept is planning an opening later this year to Bell Tower Mall at Daniels Pkwy and US 41 in South Ft. Myers. Full bar is available signature menu items such as blackened shrimp tacos, flatbreads, cedar-plank salmon over lunch, dinner and weekend brunch periods.

Orange, CA – Brewery 1886

Partners Michael Hernandez and Andrew Ciora will open this casual, pub-style brewery by September at 114 Glassell Street. They want to offer the neighborhood a fun and family-oriented place for lunch and dinner and an expanded menu for variety hiring a Brewmaster to put his stamp on their beer stylings.

Westwood, KS – Unforked

This will be the third unit of the locally-sourced, good-for-you casual operator when it opens late summer at 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Guests will find a diverse style of cuisines across all menu categories along with beer, wine and hand-crafted milkshakes there’s tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads and brownies!

Detroit, MI – Leila

Named for his wife multiple-concept operator Sameer Eid plans a late summer opening at 1249 Griswold. Son, Samy and Executive Chef Nick Janutol are mutually tasked with the heavy lifting prior to opening when guests will see a menu offering their famous pork ribs, Kebabs and Mezze’s from a pita oven.

Burlington, NC – Drakes

Making it an even dozen this will be the 12th, and first North Carolina, location of the fun-casual eatery when it opens at 1377 Boone Station Drive late summer. From appetizers such as Sriracha wings to chopped chicken salad, smashed burgers, sushi and fried bologna sandwiches variety isn’t a problem.

Seattle, WA – IL Nido

Combining an iconic 1904 building with a locally-acclaimed Chef creates this upscale fantasy of Italian fare slated to open late May at 2171 61st Avenue SW. Chef Mike Easton is keeping guests updated on social media but the menu’s still under wraps, look for a wine wall along with Sicilian and northern fare.

