Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Miami, FL – Ember

Restaurant entrepreneur Brad Kilgore opens his second concept in Coconut Grove located at 151 NE 41st. Street. The menu will reflect his version of modern bistro offering wood-fired dishes, steakhouse style meats and sides with a full service bar featuring classic cocktails along with over 100 wines.

Las Vegas, NV – Smith & Wollensky

This is actually the second coming of the venerable upscale steakhouse this time inside the Venetian seeking a May opening at 3377 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Fans will rejoice at the return of the 24 oz. Ribeye steak, American Waygu beef, Tomahawk steak, rotisserie-roasted chicken, veal and of course prime rib.

Chicago, IL – Superkhana International

Pop-up restaurants can be fun for the guests but a task for the operator so that’s why this Indian casual cuisine concept will open a brick and mortar unit at 3059 W. Diversey Avenue by May 1st. Guests will delight in Indian-style pizza, crab curry and grilled cheese with paneer, poutine and Indian spices.

Philadelphia, PA – K’Far

What do you get when three James Beard Award Winning Chefs collaborate on a new upscale concept, to start high expectations. Camille Cogswell, Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook will open their version of an Israeli bakery café at 339 North Broad Street by June, look for rugelach, burekas and unique entrees.

San Francisco, CA – Routier

Routier is a French term that translates as a “roadside stop” found everywhere in the French countryside. This casual concept will open at 2801 California Street, late spring by the team of Belinda Leong, Michael Suas and John Paul Carmona. Look for classic bistro-fare, a full service bar, old and new world wines.

New Orleans, LA – Belle Epoque

Ladies to the front when this stylish but casual eatery opens at 240 Bourbon Street (behind Absinthe House) this spring. Bar Director Laura Belluci and Executive Chef Hayley Vanvleet will team to open this absinthe lounge with classic cocktails and foie gras stuffed chicken wings and French onion pot pie.

