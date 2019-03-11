Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.



Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Portland, OR – Gado

Food trucks and pop-up restaurants are used to test a market prior to going all-in with a brick and mortar location but this late-night stalwart of noodle dishes and small plate brunches will open late spring at 1801 NE 162nd. Avenue. The Chinese-Indonesian menu offers wok-fried noodle dishes with crab and sausage.

Bryn Mawr, PA – Avalon Bistro

Restaurant entrepreneur, John Brandt-Lee must prefer to keep busy as this will be his next concept opening at 818 Lancaster Avenue late spring. Known locally for his success with sister concept Bar Avalon patrons should look for a mix of French and Italian cuisine, full bar and live music for dining.

Atlanta, GA – Hazel Jane’s Wine Bar & Coffee

Restaurant construction is always a challenge so look for a late May or mid-June opening for this casual eatery at 670 DeKalb Avenue NE. Sommelier Melissa Davis will oversee the beverage menu and bottle shop while Chef Brad Morris helms the kitchen which will produce lighter fare and shared plates.

Washington, DC – Bandoola Bowl

Americans have become very “bowl friendly” with their embrace of almost anything Asian in a bowl and won’t be disappointed in this fast-casual eatery when it opens at 1609 Wisconsin Avenue NW in early spring. Guests may tailor their bowls of thinly cut veggies, roasted or grilled meats and crispy toppings.

Royal Oak, MI – Grabbagreen

It appears that fast-casual and fast-track have something in common as the 25th. unit of this “better for you” concept will open at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue sometime this summer. Guests seeking healthy and tasty alternatives will find a variety of bowls, wraps, smoothies and detox foods available.

Allen, TX – Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Family owned and operated this casual dining chain eatery will open at 1851 Central Expressway North this summer. Seeking to create many points of differentiation their menu is locally sourced and offers seasonal specials beside their guests’ core menu favorites of burgers, sandwiches and a full bar.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com