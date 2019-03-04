Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Dallas, TX – IL Bracco

Restaurateur Robert Quick has a knack for knowing what diners are seeking as he plans a spring opening of this casual eatery at 8416 Preston Center Plaza. The menu will boast scratch-baked breads, pasta, sauces, fresh fish and proteins butchered on site along with varietal wines and crafted cocktails.

Mobile, AL – Truman’s Diner

The historic property at 14 South Conception Street will host this spring another casual concept featuring comfort foods “your grandmother” probably made according to owner Bill Appling. The interior will reflect the 1920’s-30’s hey-day of the previous café with Truman’s nuts, candies and desserts featured daily.

Aurora, CO – Third Culture Bakery

Executive Chef Sam Butarbutar and partner Wenter Shyu will bring their bakery café to its first location outside of their San Francisco home to 9935 E. Colfax Avenue for a May/June opening. Known for their Asian-inspired fare guests will enjoy their signature Mochi muffins, custard cakes and crispy Gougeres.

New Orleans, LA – Rye and Pie

Owner, Ryan Hollard, has one of those “if it isn’t broke don’t fix it” attitudes with his new project so guests won’t notice many interior changes when this casual eatery opens this fall at 404 Andrew Higgins Drive. Wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, craft beers are planned along with a variety of Rye whiskeys.

Charlotte, NC – Indaco

Managing partner, Steve Palmer, states this new upscale concept will strike a balance among regional Italian foods when it opens August 1st at 2000-2140 South Blvd. Rustic Italian will be the guiding force as guests will find a variety of wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, varietal wines and classic Italian sodas.

Poughkeepsie, NY – La Catrina

Husband and wife Ron and Karina Bantine want to offer authentic Mexican cuisine from the Oaxaca region when they open at 1820 Route 376 by mid-March. A signature item will be Parilla Oaxaquena a platter for two with grilled steak and shrimp, carne enchilada, chili rellenos and melted Oaxaca cheese.

