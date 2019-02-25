Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Virginia Beach, VA – The Pink Dinghy

Partners Chase Pittman and Stephanie Dietz will gather their beverage and food talents respectively when they open this casual eatery at 609 ½ 19th. Avenue by March. Guests will find a collection of Latin flavors such as empanadas, rotisserie chicken and tres leches cakes with a full service bar for the adults.

Tacoma, WA – Catffeinated

Guests who want to get in touch with their “feline side” will welcome this casual concept with a projected spring or summer opening at 2515 6th. Avenue. The real feature here won’t be the freshly prepared coffee drinks and ready-made foods but the cats for adoption behind a glass wall for guests to view.

West Columbia, SC – Nick’s

Residents of the midlands will be happy to hear another location of this local, casual favorite will soon open (no defined date) at 3260 Augusta Road. Known for their deft hand with a variety of fried foods, especially their calamari, the menu also offers wings, salads, burgers, sandwiches and of course gyros.

Pittsburgh, PA – Alta Via

The creative forces at Big Burrito Restaurant Group will unveil their newest concept by mid-March at 46 Fox Chapel Road. Upscale food will meet a comfortable atmosphere with classic cocktails, wines and western PA craft brews. Look for fresh-made pastas, seasonal vegetables, seafood and roast beasts.

University City, MO – Poke Doke

Siblings Andrew, Annie, Leon and Steve Shih may be first time restaurant owners but don’t let that fool you when they open at 6316 Delmar this spring. Menu offerings include customizable Poke bowls with a base of noodles or rice and toppings to include salmon, ahi tuna, spicy tuna, shrimp or tofu and “drizzles.”

Denver, CO – Blue Sparrow Coffee Shop

Clearly the original location must be overflowing so their second unit will open this summer to be located at 1615 Platte Street. Those familiar with the menu will delight in their CBD Coffee, traditional espresso, latte, filtered coffee, hot chocolate, house-made blueberry soda and food from a variety of local shops.

