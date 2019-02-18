Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Santa Monica, CA – Birdie G’s

Being a James Beard-nominated Chef has its’ own gravity as Chef and author Jeremy Fox plans to open this casual concept in honor of his daughter and Grandmother this spring at 2421 Michigan Avenue. The menu will source ingredients locally and seasonally, full bar, open kitchen and Chef’s table are available.

Ocean City, MD – Taphouse Tavern

Taphouse Tavern is expanding its’ footprint as shared by owner/operator Zeb Sibony with their newest unit to open this spring at 13729 Coastal Highway just in time for the throng of summer visitors. Guests will find the same limited “pub grub” menu as with their other locations and a 40+ beer selection.

Chicago, IL – RPM on the Water

When you have two exceptional restaurant concepts such as RPM Italian and RPM Steak a power couple such as Giuliana and Bill Rancic, diners will have high expectations when they open their seafood focused eatery at 321 North Clark Street this summer with fine and casual dining options.

Charlotte, NC – Suarez Bakery and Barra

Food Halls are popping up all over the country and savvy operators such as Carlos Suarez knows where the market is heading as he opens his second unit at 340 E. 16th. Street this spring. Look for a menu of lunchtime bowls, sandwiches, tapas and pastries along with a selection of beers and wines for the adults.

Lancaster, OH – The Smoked Food Factory

Hospitality entrepreneur, Billy Smith, likes to keep busy with one restaurant open he’s planning another and now this catering business set to open this spring at 1217 S. Spring Street. Chef Doug Weber is tweaking the menu of smoked brisket, pork, chicken, ribs, traditional sides and adult beverages.

Portland, OR – Gado Gado

Just when you thought you had tried all the Asian cuisines available along comes this Indonesian menu casual concept with a planned spring opening on Northeast Sandy Blvd. Known for their pop-up dinners Mariah and Thomas Pisha-Duffly will offer their mie bakso a traditional dish of noodles with meatballs.

