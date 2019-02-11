Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Mountain Brook, AL – Abhi Eatery & Bar

In the spirit of “build it and they will come” Sushi Chef and owner Abhi Sainju will open the second unit of his casual sushi concept by late April at 2721 Cahaba Road. The Chef says they’ll be some of the old favorites and new items to keep it fresh, look for their rolls, grilled specialties and adult beverages.

Kansas City, KS – Brookside Barrio Mexican Kitchen & Bar

Partners Chris Ridler and Luke Pickett will open their second unit on the south side of town at Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road by late spring. Look for menu favorites that include ceviche, carne asada kabobs, cilantro red snapper, duck carnitas, pineapple chorizo burgers, street tacos and taco salads.

Asbury Park, NJ – Iron Whale

Restaurateur Tom McLoone is taking advantage of the renovation of the boardwalk to open this upscale seafood eatery by the end of April at 1200 Ocean Avenue. He’s pinched Chef Michael Dolan from his Rum Runner restaurant in Sea Bright to helm the kitchen so regulars know what to expect on his menu.

Centreville, OH – Old Scratch Pizza

Apparently “second units” appear to be a theme in the coming weeks and months with the second unit of this casual concept opening at 440 Miamisburg-Centreville Road by summer. Fans of the first unit will enjoy their Naples-style wood-fired pizzas, salads, a full service bar and seating for 200 with a patio.

Boston, MA – Tasting Counter (Time Out Market)

Food Halls are popping up like spring flowers and that’s when this upscale cuisine food counter will open at 401 Park, Fenway. Chef Peter Ungar will fashion a menu of small plates and shareables such as rice smoked duck with fermented red chili and black lime peaches on lemon shortbread and blueberry sorbet.

Winter Park, FL – Black Bean Deli

Rounding out this week’s list of second units this Cuban cuisine casual outfit will open their second location at 1346 North Orange Avenue late spring. Look for the menu items that made them a local favorite such as Fricase de Pollo, Ropa Vieja, Masa de Puerco Frita, Carne con Papa and Havana Pork.

