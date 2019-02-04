Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Seattle, WA – IL Nido

When you’re a James Beard Award nominated Chef, attention is paid to your every move and Chef Mike Easton’s next is to open this casual-feel eatery in April at 2717 61st. Avenue SW. Fresh pastas will be made daily and the menu will follow the seasons, open for dinner five nights with brunch on the weekend.

Washington, DC – Reveler’s Hour

Jill Tyler and the team behind “Tail Up Goat” will bring their next casual concept online this summer at 1777 Columbia Road, NW. Chef Jon Sybert will helm the kitchen where the menu will include an expanded menu of pastas, vegetable entrees, wood-fired items and be on the lookout for “burger night!”

St. Cloud, MN – Brick & Bourbon Craft Bar & Eatery

Plans to open this casual eatery and watering hole have been on hold due to the success of their two other area locations but expect the doors to open around early summer at 119 5th. Avenue South. The menu will be craft American fare in a casual setting with upscale, craft cocktails and full bar service.

Cambridge, MA – Lily P’s

Diners seeking an interesting menu mix should look for the spring opening of this eatery to be located at 50 Binney Street. Chef Chris Parsons will oversee the kitchen and menu that spans the spectrum from fried chicken to fresh oysters in a 200 seat setting with patio, open kitchen and full service bar.

Baton Rouge, LA – Red Stick Social

It appears another casual concept is on the rise with the word “social” in its’ name and that’s their focus to bring people together when this version opens at 1509 Government Street this spring. The venue will cater to gatherings, meetings, those seeking live music with full bar, all three meals and Sunday brunch!

Phoenix, AZ – Thirsty Lion Gastropub

This casual-theme concept will expand its’ Arizona footprint to four units with their fall opening at 21001 North Tatum Blvd. Guests will see creative, signature craft cocktails such as Blood Orange Margarita and the Big Easy with an eclectic American craft menu offering Scotch Eggs and their Gastropub burger.

