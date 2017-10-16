Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Homewood, AL – Ashley Mac’s

The saying “ten years of hard work will make you an overnight success” couldn’t be more true as this casual eatery will open their fourth unit at 1831 28th. Street South in January 2018. What began as a catering business now offers southern favorite’s chicken salad, pimento cheese and grilled chicken.

Denver, CO – Punch Bowl Social

Operators of this adult-oriented casual eatery will open their second Denver area unit in the old Stapleton airport terminal building by the end of October. As with their other locations the menu features all the major categories with signatures such as lobster bacon fries, superfood grain bowl and the Kobe Dog.

Worcester, MA – 110 Grill

This Chelmsford-based casual operator will have a footprint across New England of fifteen units when this unit opens in March, 2018 at 125 Front Street. Known for their comfortable settings they will offer a full bar, fire pit, private dining room and a menu featuring their popular bourbon-marinated steak tips.

South Orange, NJ – Jackie & Son

South Orange native Jackie Podhurst is every bit the restaurant entrepreneur with the opening of this third restaurant at 134-136 S. Orange Avenue late fall, 2017. The success of the first two locations of Jackie’s Grillette in Montclair and Little Falls lead to this new breakfast, lunch and brunch operation.

Phoenix, AZ – Leoni’s Focaccia

The husband and wife team of Dwayne Allen and Danielle Leoni won’t allow a real estate issue slow them down as their original location fell through. This casual Italian cuisine eatery will open first quarter 2018 at 108 E. Pierce Street to offer their popular Italian sandwiches and a full menu table-service operation.

Las Vegas, NV – Cleaver Butchered Meats, Seafood & Cocktails

Nectaly Mendoza, owner of Herbs & Rye, will expand his restaurant holdings with the late 2017 to early 2018 opening of this classic steakhouse concept at 3900 Paradise Road. The menu will revolve around steaks, seafood and classic cocktails with seating for 300, private dining rooms and a 25-seat bar.

