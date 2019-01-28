Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Atlanta, GA – Motorboat

It’s said the success breeds success as in this case where the team behind Bantam Pub will open this casual dual concept on Ponce de Leon Avenue in March. Guests will find a dive bar on one side of the unit and a deli concept on the other featuring New York style Italian and Jewish sandwiches and sides.

Montclair, NJ – Faubourg

The two partners of this casual eatery, Dominique Paulin and Olivier Muller, alums of New York’s Daniel Boulud plan a March opening at 544 Bloomfield Avenue. The locally-sourced menu will be seasonal featuring the best of French cuisine with an American-style brunch with European and US wines.

Los Angeles, CA – Alamo Drafthouse

Construction delays can be a buzz-kill; however, the anticipated opening of this “eater-tainment” concept should be mid-2019 at 750 West 7th. Street. This combination taproom-restaurant-theater will feature a full service bar, over 20 draft beers, “adult” milkshakes, snacks, sandwiches, pizza and truffle popcorn.

Overland Park, KS – Evolve Juicery & Kitchen

This Kansas City, MO-based “better for you” casual concept will open their fifteenth Midwest location mid-spring at 7201 West 80th. Street. Their menu features foods to support both the Paleo and Ketogenic diet format that focuses on a “better-for-you” style of eating supporting better choices that are delicious!

Kansas City, MO – Bar & Rec

Okay, we’ll admit that we’re not too sure when and where the “Social Parlor” concept developed but operators are embracing it across the country as with this local version slated to open Memorial Day weekend at 1729 Grand Blvd. Look for a full bar, indoor volleyball, ping-pong and other yard games.

Denver, CO – American Grind

This former food truck and pop-up concept will find a permanent home come April at 81 S. Pennsylvania Street. Born from a desire to provide locally-sourced, made-from-scratch foods the menu reflects the dedication of the partners to provide fresh, seasonal burgers, fries, salads, chili and scratch ice cream.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com