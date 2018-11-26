Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Washington, DC – The Village Café

Three friends who are alumni of Wilson have a vision of a communal place for food and gathering and so they will soon open this casual concept at 1272 Fifth Street, NE. A simple menu will greet guests of coffee from Southeastern Roastery along with sandwiches and a full bar along with music and art events.

Ashville, NC – 12 Bones Smokehouse and Brewery

Bryan and Angela King will re-brand their current casual barbecue eatery into a barbecue and brewery restaurant to open early first quarter of 2019 at 2350 Hendersonville Road. The couple look to offer onsite brews to their dining guess to include IPA’s, Kolsch, Pilsners along with Porters and Stouts.

Salt Lake City, UT – Punch Bowl Social

Based in Denver, CO this “eat-play-drink” concept will open their 15th. location in June 2019 at 6 North Rio Grande Street. Created to appeal to GenZ and Millennials they offer games, a full bar and a menu fashioned by celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson featuring unique “shareables” and a fried bologna sandwich.

Austin, TX – Easy Tiger

David Norman and Bob Gillet of ELM Restaurant Group believe they’ll be ready to open this north-side version of the original prior to year’s end at 6406 N. I-65 Frontage Road. The same menu will offer their house-made sausages, baked goods, craft cocktails emphasizing whiskey and coffee-based beverages.

Denver, CO – Coperta Pizza

Partners Chef Paul C. Reilly and Bob Blair will open their newest casual concept in the new food hall located at 950 Broadway by years’ end or early 2019. Their love of pizza will provide guests with two versions Roman pizza along with a full bar and communal seating and a walk-up window for take-out.

Chicago, IL – Pinched Mediterranean Grill

All the way from the suburbs of Lombard comes this family owned and operated casual eatery to open early 2019 at E. Illinois Street and McClurg Court. The menu is a “build your own” offering bowls, plates, pita sandwiches and salads with choice of proteins or vegan along with toppings and a variety of sauces.

