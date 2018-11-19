Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.





Franklin, TN – Ruby Sunshine

The owners of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group have targeted 231 Public Square for the location of their new all day brunch and breakfast concept slated to hopefully open the first quarter of 2019. While the menu is being developed it will reflect the flavors of New Orleans with a full bar and seating for 160.

Dania Beach, FL – Bento Café

Success breeds success and that’s the goal of founder Johnny Tung as three more units of his fast casual Asian theme concept open in south Florida, this one at 27 S. Pointe Drive in spring of 2019. Menu offerings include sushi, build-your-own rice and noodle bowls, Boba tea for dine-in, carry-out or catering.

Denver, CO – Beckon

Chef Duncan Holmes will open this sister concept to his “Call” which landed on Bon Appetite’s “10 Best Restaurants” list at 2845 Larimer Street by early December. Open just four nights seating’s will be from 5:30 to 9:30 offering an eight-course menu changing to reflect local sources and season for 17 guests.

Minneapolis, MN – P.S. Steak

Jester Concepts will back Chef Mike DeCamp and bar manager Jesse Held of this fine dining concept to open during the holiday season at 510 Groveland. The menu will be steak-forward with a variety of game meats and roasted vegetables to complement both. A craft cocktail program will reflect the food quality.

Marietta, GA – D’ Cuban Café

The Marietta Square Market food hall is about to fling open their doors in January of 2019 when this casual eatery will join the other sixteen operators at 39-75 East Park Square. Fans of their Norcross location will find familiar favorites such as ham croquettes, yucca frita, tostones and Cuban sandwiches.

The Colony, TX – Akira Back Steak

What does a Michelin star Chef name their new restaurant concept, well it could be after their self and that’s what’s happening by years’ end on Grandscape Blvd. Chef Back will create a fusion between steak and Korean barbecue with the flair of tableside preparations and Japanese table charcoal roaster grills.



