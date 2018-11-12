Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Detroit, MI – Penny Red’s

Chef Andrew Carmellini will oversee all the food and beverage units in the new Shinola Hotel located at 1400 Woodward Avenue. This fast-casual eatery will focus on carry-out with limited seating and plans to open in the spring of 2019. Buttermilk brined fried chicken and honey dipped biscuits are the menu focus.

Burlington, VT – Café St. Paul

Owner Adam Jones, also co-owns Myers Bagels, has charged William Bartlett to helm this bakery café concept on the ground floor of 194 St. Paul Street with a planned opening prior to the end of 2018. Menu features include bagels, sandwiches, smoked meats, deli meats soups, salads and of course poutine.

Seattle, WA – Lucinda Grain Bar

James Beard Award Winning Chef Edouardo Jordan will open his third restaurant as a more casual eatery by early December at 2120 NE 65th. Street. The concept will be a café by day and bar at night, hence the grain reference. Menu offerings include roast chicken, poached salmon and rice bowls.

Lakeside, AZ – The Hungry Buffalo

Mike Waddle, owner, believes he has the right recipe to turn around a location that has housed multiple concepts since 2011 when his casual dining unit opens by early December at 4048 Porter Mountain Road. Guests will find smoked chicken wings, burgers, mac & cheese and many house-made desserts.

Shawnee, KS – Nick & Jake’s

You can argue with success but you’ll probably fail as the hard work of owners Kevin Timmons and Doug Watkins is reflected in their fourth unit opening at 22220 Midland Drive by years’ end. Fans will find the comfort foods they crave such as pork chops, smothered chicken and a first a new Sunday brunch.

Boston, MA – Flour Bakery & Café

This will be the eighth location of James Beard Award Winning Joanne Chang’s acclaimed bakery-café concept opening within the month at 1 Design Center Place in the Seaport District. Fans will find many of the familiar favorites on the menu such as sticky buns, assorted pastries, breads, sandwiches and salads.

