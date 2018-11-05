Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Midland, TX – Hand Café

Coffee lovers will rejoice for an alternative to the “green mermaid” when this local casual unit opens in late November at 5000 Briarwood Street. Espresso and coffee-based drinks will predominate a menu that will include smoothies, soups, salads, sandwiches, muffins and cookies while open 7 am to 7 pm.

Seattle, WA – Hood Famous Café & Bar

A long time bakery icon the owners of Hood Bakery will open this casual concept in early 2019 at 500 Fifth Avenue South. Their fans will find many of the same bakery sweets, coffee, breads and pastry alongside a savory menu of Filipino-inflected quiches and a full bar with flavors like tamarind and guava.

Greenville, SC – Havana Kitchen

It’s over 800 miles from here to Havana, Cuba so locals will appreciate the Cuban owners opening this little piece of home at 1133 Woodruff Road in late December. The menu will cover all three meal periods featuring oxtail, skirt steak, yucca, tostones, shrimp, whole-fried snapper and a full bar.

Dewey Beach, DE – Nalu

Just in time for the 2019 “beach season” the owner of this popular Hawaiian menu casual eatery will open their second unit in April at 41 Rehoboth Avenue. Management will raise their culinary standards for a demanding audience offering traditional Poke bowls, house made kimchi, Spam BLT and Kona ribs.

Brookfield, WI – Pokeworks

Co-Founder, Kevin Hsu, of this fast casual concept is excited about their first Wisconsin unit set to open before the end of November at 17000 West Bluemound Road. Their menu is focused on freshly prepared seafood bowls combining taste and healthy food options, 20 units are open with plans for up to 100.

Charlotte, NC – Yafo Kitchen

Mediterranean and middle-eastern foods are on the uptick as demonstrated by the third location opening of this growing favorite by years’ end at 1231 East Blvd. The format is familiar, fast, better-for-you with a premium price for freshly prepared Shawarma chicken, beef Kofta and falafel with hummus and veggies!

