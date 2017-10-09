Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Brighton Township, MI – Block Brewing Company

Partners Keith and Ebony Koch and Mike and Kirstie Magyari plan to open their second location of this family-friendly brewhouse restaurant by mid-November at 1840 S. Old US 23. While the menu is still under development guests can expect the same quality and variety of craft beers as the first location.

Plano, TX – Bulla Gastrobar

This south Florida institution is spreading its’ wings and landing at 6007 Legacy Drive for a first quarter 2018 opening. The menu revolves around traditional Spanish cuisine such as Paella, Iberian pork tenderloin, sweet potato terrine and tapas favorites’ octopus salad, chicken croquettes and sausages.

Raleigh, NC – Morgan Food Hall

Large, empty buildings are being repurposed across the country as food halls to offer a variety of cuisines and food-related retail with this one slated to open at 411 W. Morgan Street during the first quarter of 2018. Artisan foods from North Carolina seafood, local cheese and lobster will be available.

Nashville, TN – Black Rabbit

Chef Trey Cioccia, owner of the Farm House Restaurant, will expand his food repertoire when he opens this upscale-casual eatery at 218 3rd. Avenue North in spring, 2018. The menu will offer creative cocktails and small plates or finger foods such as canapes, squab rillettes and wood-fired breads.

Newton Highlands, MA – Buttonwood

Chef Dave Punch and partner Shane Smyth will open this family-friendly casual concept at 51 Lincoln Street by mid-November. The menu will follow the seasons but guests can expect grilled local fish and meats with a variety of sides for pairing along with “spreads” such as pork rillettes and salt cod brandade.

San Diego, CA – The Winery Restaurant and Bar

Wine aficionados will need to visit this truly California concept to sample from their wine list of just over 650 selections located at 4545 LaJolla Village Drive East with an opening timeline of late fall, 2017. The menu will reflect contemporary California cuisine with a focus on shareable plates from seasonal foods.

