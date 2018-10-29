Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Detroit, MI – Sid Gold’s Request Room

This live-entertainment venue will be tucked into the Siren Hotel at 1509 Broadway with an eye toward a December opening. Partners Paul Devitt and Joe McGinty will bring this popular New York-based live karaoke bar for locals to enjoy with room for 70 guests and live piano to support those golden throats.

Montgomery, AL – Wharf Casual Seafood

The third unit of this casual dining concept hopes to open prior to Thanksgiving at 6945 Eastchase Loop. The typical unit only seats 75 while this unit will welcome up to 100 guests with a larger kitchen and the addition of a bar. Known for a variety of seafood look for their signature sandwich crab cake BLT.

Tacoma, WA – Straight From Philly

Philadelphia natives Scott and Michelle will open this casual eatery by early November at 1126 Commerce Street. The menu reflects favorite foods they couldn’t find locally such as the original Philly Cheesesteak of steak and onions, burgers, gyros, loaded fries, fried pickles and hoagie sandwiches.

New York, NY – Tiki Chick

Jacob Hadjigeorgis of Pickle Hospitality Group is venturing out and away from fried pickles to open this Tiki-style casual operation with an opening prior to 2019 at 517 Amsterdam Avenue off Central Park West. The menu features fried chicken sandwiches along with small plates and a full service bar.

Sarasota, FL – Sage Restaurant

Look for a late fall opening of this upscale eatery at 1216 1st Street in the original Sarasota Times building. Owner Sharon Carole and GM Cameron Hall are overseeing renovations to accommodate 175 guests on three floors and a rooftop bar, Chef Christopher Covelli is developing a “global” menu.

Richardson, TX – Char’d: Southeast Asian Kitchen

This will be the second location of this family owned and operated casual concept with a late 2018 opening at 3661 N. Plano Road. The owners use their Asian roots but look to include other flavors of other cultures across their menu. Look for Bibimbap, Thai curries and Vietnamese grilled pork.

