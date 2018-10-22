Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Tuscaloosa, AL – Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

This fast-casual pizza concept is “on fire” opening over 270 units since the original in Pasadena, CA in 2012. The local unit will be the second in Alabama with plans to open by mid-November at 1800 McFarland Blvd. East. Personal, custom-made pizza’s at $8 each are cooked in an open-fire oven.

Portland, OR – Rose City Book Pub

Owner Rose Schumock is battling with city hall but expects her liquor license to be approved in time to open the first week of November at 1329 NE Fremont Street. She believes the area is ready for a “book bar’ and guests will find a fully functioning bookstore featuring craft cocktails, wine and 20 + local beers.

Cranston, RI – Legal Sea Bar

Locals growing up in the area may not think of Garden City Center as becoming a culinary mecca, but they’ll need to adjust their attitude and this off-shoot of the Legal Seafood restaurants will assist them when they open at 100 Midway Road later this fall. Guests will recognize the standards of the brand.

San Luis Obispo, CA – Taqueria Santa Cruz

The Hernandez brothers, Gonzalo, Victor and Jose, will open their second unit at 1308 Monterey Street by mid-December. They saw a need for a unit closer to the university to service their many fans with a larger footprint to accommodate them. Look for their traditional Mexican cuisine along with beer and wine.

Baton Rouge, LA – Jed’s Local

Mid-City is heating up with a new casual restaurant concept created by David Russell the owner of the upscale Eliza Restaurant and Bar. Guests can expect an early November opening at the Goodwood Center on Jefferson Highway where Po’boy’s, burgers sandwiches, soups and salads are featured.

Bethesda, MD – WTF World Class Tacos

The former owner and creator of fast-casual Indian restaurant Merzi in Washington D.C. will offer his take on international tacos at 4903 Cordell Avenue with an early 2019 target to open. Owner Kaz Kazmi believes current societal pressures may be countered with his version of international flavors via tacos.

