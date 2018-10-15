Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Fresno, CA – La Boulangerie de France

This will be the second location of this area bakery café favorite and serve as a satellite version of the original when it opens at 1060 Fulton Street hopefully by years’ end. Seating for 75 guests at umbrella tables will line Mariposa Avenue and guests will order food and beverages from a walk-up window.

Middletown, DE – Two Stones Pub

Chef / Owner Michael Stiglitz will open his sixth location of the craft beer fan favorite by late December at 840 Middletown – Warwick Road. Inside there will be seating for 200 with a seasonal patio for 40 guests. Guests will enjoy menu favorites such as crispy Brussel sprouts, Chesapeake crab cakes and craft beer.

Lexington, KY – Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill

This Virginia-based casual dining chain with an authentic offering will open a 200 seat eatery at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway by the end of 2018. The menu will offer traditional Mexican favorites to include comfort food versions of burritos, fajitas, tacos and their signature dish Steak Vallarta.

Boise, ID – Kin

Partners Remi McManus and Kris Komori have their sites’ set on opening a small, dank, unpolished drinking establishment at 102 S. 16th. Street by late spring of 2019. Known as operators of the most popular speakeasy style bars in town they are taking a step back to refocus on their next concept.

Seattle, WA – Aerlume

Chefs Jason Wilson and Maggie Trujillo will team with partners from El Gaucho to form Fire & Vine group to open this local-food focused concept at Pike’s Place. Happy Hour and dinner begin late 2018 with lunch and weekend service in early 2019, look for open pit fires and two Chef’s tables and full bar.

Las Vegas, NV – Mabel’s BBQ

What do you do with a $4.5 million construction budget in Las Vegas, open a barbecue restaurant of course. Celebrity Chef Michael Symon will debut his vision with a late 2018 opening just off the Palms casino floor. An open air beer garden, generous stocks of American whiskey and bourbon will abound.

