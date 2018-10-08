Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Auburn, AL – Bow & Arrow

Celebrity Chef status should only be a boost to this casual concept as “Iron Chef” alumnus David Bancroft opens his eatery sometime in October at 1977 East Samford Avenue. The menu will be a cross between Texas barbecue and Alabama potluck with smoked meats, tater tot casserole and collards on the menu.

San Francisco, CA – Prairie

Chef Anthony Strong will bring his unique cooking perspective he honed at Delfina Restaurant Group to his “New School Italian” concept at 3431 19th. Street for an October opening. While pasta’s, pine nuts and Parmesan will be offered he’ll expand the pantry to include unusual food surrogates for the menu.

Boston, MA – Backlash Brewing Co.

After using the “contract brewing” model to create and hone their brewing techniques the owners have finally gone all “brick and mortar” with a new brewery and taproom at 152 Hampden Street seeking an October opening. Guests may enjoy their craft beers along with any food they care to bring along.

Oconomowoc, WI – Twisted Fire

Local restaurant veteran Dimitri Glavas, owner of Maxim, will open his latest casual eatery at 515 East Wisconsin Avenue with a hopeful October opening. While the menu is still under development he has shared that most of the food will be cooked over an open fire grill using locally sourced products.

Greenville, SC – Brass Monkey Bar & Grill

Out of the ashes of Chiefs Wings & Firewater sprouts this dining and entertainment concept slated to open in late October at 723 Congaree Road. The new owners will offer a full liquor bar to complement the famous wings of the past all to be enjoyed by guests coming to enjoy a variety of musical groups.

Hershey, PA – Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

When it opens in November, on West Chocolate Avenue, this will be the 10th. Pennsylvania location of this Delaware-based chain. They will feature six signature beers and their 800 + barrel annual capacity will allow for 50 to 60 seasonal beers. At 70% complete the restaurant should open simultaneously.

