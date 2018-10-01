Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Southington, CT – Mamma Mia

This Italian-menu casual eatery will be a family affair as father, Luigi Camputaro, and daughter, Marina Geraci, plan a fall opening located at 1765 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. They expect their Italian-made brick pizza oven in early October to support a menu of pizza, seafood, pasta, salads, beer and wine.

Wilmington, DE – Chuck Lager

TV celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani will open his American comfort food concept late 2018 or early 2019 at 4500 New Linden Hill Road. The casual operation will seat about 150 guests with an “approachable” menu of dark beer short rib tacos with white cheddar cheese sauce and pizza with prosciutto and arugula.

Hoover, AL – Sneaky Pete’s

The dining public enjoys their “tube steak” and this Birmingham-based quick-service eatery won’t disappoint at they open their 42nd. unit at Riverchase Galleria fall 2018. Known for their ever popular hot dogs their menu also boasts breakfast sandwiches, sausages, wraps, burgers, hoagies and many sides.

San Francisco, CA – Amara

There is “re-branding” and then there is tearing it all down and starting new with the latter the goal of Michelin-Star Chef Mourad Lahlou and partner Louis Moldonado with the late 2018 opening of this upscale eatery at 5800 Geary Blvd. The menu will combine Moroccan and Mexican cuisines.

Milwaukee, WI – Global Fusion

Owner and operator Steveinder Mavi plans to open this upscale-casual concept by January 1, 2019 at 777 North Van Buren Street. The property is under renovation but will offer a dining, full-service bar, musical entertainment and seasonal patio. While being developed the menu will offer a wide variety.

Memphis, TN – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Much of the dining public might expect barbecue on the menu with a new restaurant but this fresh-casual concept will offer fare a tad more healthy with their winter opening at 7974 US-64. Owner Isaac Riddle believes the area needs more healthy options for local dining with his menu offering a tasty variety.

