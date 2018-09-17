Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Seattle, WA – 85°C Bakery Café

This Taiwan-based bakery café casual chain will open their fourth area unit at 409 Maynard Avenue late fall. Occidental and Oriental pastries will include apple pie and macarons complemented by sea salt iced coffee and Asian-style brioche buns filled with fruits and their “squid ink” bread roll with garlic and cheese.

Alexandria, VA – Urbano 116

The team that created the well-received Augie’s Mussel House will open their next casual concept at 116 King Street in the late fall. They have absconded with Chef Alam Mendez Florian of Mexico City’s Noma to helm the kitchen which will produce tortillas of freshly ground Oaxacan corn and traditional Moles.

Scottsdale, AZ – State 48 Brewing Company

This will be just one of the two new breweries this company will open in the area with the 15600 N. Hayden Road location to open in November. A 20 barrel brewing system will provide the beverages while their kitchen will produce pizza, shared plates, sandwiches, burgers, salads and entrees.

St. Louis Park, MN – Lucky Cricket

The Funky Food Forger, Andrew Zimmern, will open this one-off casual concept late fall or early winter at 1621 West End Blvd. While the menu is under development a couple of items to look for include lacy pot stickers and saucy dumplings to complement the Tiki Bars’ Polynesian-masked slushy machines.

Ridgewood, NJ – Felina Restaurant and Bar

Four-star award-winning Chef Anthony Bucco will open this dining destination eatery this November at 54 E. Ridgewood Avenue. Seating for 70 guests with two bars will balance a seasonal menu offering Berkshire sausage pizza with kale and roasted garlic and delicata squash stuffed gnocchi.

Las Vegas, NV – Lamaii

Veteran of two award-winning and critically acclaimed restaurants owner, Bank Atchawaran, is planning a late November/early December opening of this casual, off-strip eatery on Spring Mountain Road. Guests should look for Thai-inspired items such as a beef short-rib fermented with rice and garlic with chili paste.

