Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

The Villages, FL – Bluefin Grill & Bar

Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group will open their latest casual concept mid-to-late September at 2738 Brownwood Blvd. Chef Jason Sofka has been tapped to create a menu offering fresh seafood selections along with menu items for the “land lubbers” such as steaks, pasta, pork chops and burgers.

Geneva, IL – Firewater BBQ

What do you do with a barbecue smoker that can handle six, 150 lb. pigs simultaneously, you open a barbecue restaurant such as Matt Weil by the end of September at 524 W. State Street. Traditional barbecue favorites will populate the menu and to wash it all down they’ll offer a full service bar as well.

Detroit, MI – Marrow

This fine-casual concept will combine the variety of a hands-on butcher shop with a restaurant with plans to open in October at 8044 Kercheval. The kitchen will be helmed by Chef Sara Welch who will create a menu from as many locally-sourced meat vendors as possible, owner Ping Ho will create the wine menu.

Cleveland, OH – 800° Woodfired Kitchen

It appears passengers may suffer the indignities of air travel; however, while waiting for their delayed flight new restaurants will entertain them such as this casual eatery that features many of their menu items cooked in a wood-fired grill or oven, look for a winter opening at 5300 Riverside Drive.

Philadelphia, PA – Aether

Owner Fia Berisha will realize a 20-year dream to open her dream restaurant with the support of Chef Scott Anderson at 1832 Frankford Avenue in early October. The menu will offer a variety such as lobster rolls, shrimp Po’boys, crab linguini, catch-of-the-day, vegetarian options all paired with affordable wines.

Houston, TX – Mama Ninfa’s Tacos y Tortas

This local fast-casual favorite will open their next unit in the food hall “Understory” at 800 Capitol Street early in 2019. Executive Chef Alex Padilla will personally supervise the training of the new units’ culinary team to insure the same quality of taco al carbon, queso, salsa and handmade tortillas, just no alcohol!

