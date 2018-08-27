Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Irvine, CA – Falasophy

Fans of “mash-up” foods will feel right at home when this casual concept opens late summer at 670 Spectrum Center Drive. The menu will feature the middle-eastern darling, falafel, that will be the center of a series of menu items using a taco as its’ base, look for falafel topped with avocado, cilantro and lime.

Tucson, AZ – Island Plate Lunch

What does an operator do when their first unit is stretched to capacity, they open their second unit and this popular Hawaiian cuisine concepts’ next location will be on E. Prince Road at Campbell Avenue for an October opening. Look for the familiar chicken katsu plate, Asian soft-serve ice cream and a bakery.

Marietta, GA – Marietta Square Market

The biggest dilemma of guests at a food hall is which food to eat, solution take friends and share! A late fall opening is slated for this communal food operation at 65 Church Street. Thirteen of nineteen stalls are leased so look for barbecue, Thai street food, Mediterranean, Indian, Korean, burgers and fries.

Riverdale, MD – Riviera Tapas Bar

This casual eatery will offer a combination of cuisines from Mexican to American and the original style Spanish tapas when they open this fall at 6108 Rhode Island Avenue. Owner Hugo Bonilla plans to open without an alcohol permit then later serve freshly prepared sangria to complement their seasonal menu.

Memphis, TN – Ronnie Grisanti’s

Guests who savored the 30-year run of the original namesake restaurant will welcome this new iteration by Ronnie’s sons when it opens at 6150 Poplar Avenue this September. The atmosphere will be clubby and relaxed with seating for 136 with a menu offering traditional Italian foods with a modern twist.

Milwaukee, WI – Don’s Diner

Locally based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group plans to open their newest concept the end of September at 1100 South 1st. Street. They have remained mum on the menu; however, fans of their other concepts will have high expectations as the bar is set with Movida, Jake’s Deli and Bodegon.

