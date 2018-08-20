Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Portland, ME – Totally Tubers Potato Bar

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, when you’re given potatoes you open a potato bar and that’s what partners Shannon Slaughter and John Conzelman will do in mid-September at 28 Monument Way. Guests can “freestyle” their potato toppings from cheese, gravy, chili, meats and compound butters.

Roswell, GA – Fresco Cantine Grille

The partners of this casual concept along with their Chef, Gabriel Salgado, saw a void in authentic Mexican cuisine and they plan to fill it at 10779 Alpharetta Highway with a late summer opening. A full service bar will complement the freshly prepared burritos, tacos, quesadillas and tortas of their menu.

Kansas City, MO – Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44

The restaurant and retail group, 39 Bevco, has purchased the property at 917 West 44th. Street to open two complementary casual concepts for a late fall opening. Menus are being developed but the feel will be family and neighborhood friendly with an open courtyard between them for yard games and seating.

Denver, CO – Puerto Rico 5280

Alex and Diana Rivera will team up to re-create Puerto Rican cuisine with the mid-September opening of this casual eatery at 3109 Federal Blvd. Guest seating will be available for just over 60 with an additional 24 seats at the full service bar. Look for carne frita, pernil and mofongo among traditional menu favorites.

Hudson Falls, NY – Gus’s Place

George “Gus” Kamburelis and wife Cindy will open this casual, family-friendly operation sometime this fall at 48 River Street. As it shares the same building as the Venus Diner it will absorb the diner upon opening. With the menu under development the concept will offer live music and shows for their guests.

Greenville, SC – Oak & Honey

Introducing what Auro Hotel Group calls a “beverage and food” program they will debut this upscale concept at 200 East Washington Street for a late 2018 or early 2019 opening. Craft cocktails will be their signature complemented by local craft beers and wine with a limited small plates menu for grazing.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com